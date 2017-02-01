LA DoE: Shreveport child care center ...

LA DoE: Shreveport child care center license revoked for repeated violations

The Louisiana Department of Education has revoked the operating license and terminated public funding for a Shreveport early learning center, citing repeated violations of state standards including staff members physically fighting in front of children. According to a statement released Thursday by the LA DOE, the state has also terminated public funding for Jordan and Friends Enrichment Center at 2930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Shreveport.

