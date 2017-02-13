Just how many times should students be tested? Top leaders trying to reach an accord
State education leaders, allies of Gov. John Bel Edwards and even teachers are embroiled in a dispute on just how far the state should go to trim testing in public schools. A panel named by Edwards favors much more, including an end to annual science testing in third through eighth grades.
