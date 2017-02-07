John Bel Edwards releases his proposa...

John Bel Edwards releases his proposal to fix $304 million budget deficit

11 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Gov. John Bel Edwards released his proposal to fix Louisiana's $304 million deficit Monday , a week before the Louisiana Legislature will convene for a special session to find a budget solution with the governor. Edwards' proposal spares state colleges and universities, prisons, K-12 schools, child protective services, programs for people with disabilities and foster care from budget cuts.

