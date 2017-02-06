Insurance commissioner announces deci...

Insurance commissioner announces decision granting La. universities more than $2.7 M

10 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon issued a press release announcing a court order on the dissolution of health maintenance organization which paves the way for almost three million dollars to be paid to six Louisiana universities including UL. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced today a favorable court order on the dissolution of health maintenance organization AmCare Health Plans of Louisiana, Inc. which paves the way for more than $2.7 million to be paid to six Louisiana higher educational institutions.

