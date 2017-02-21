How the I-49 Project Would Impact Housing in Allendale
John Press lives in the Allendale neighborhood of Shreveport, LA and recently retired from the Fuller Center for Housing , a nonprofit that has helped to build homes in Allendale and revitalize the area. He joined the #AllendaleStrong group to fight back against a proposed highway that would run through their community .
Start the conversation, or Read more at StrongTowns.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special legislative session
|Wed
|Bayou Rapides res...
|1
|Blocked Street parking downtown
|Feb 19
|Alexadria Resident
|2
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Feb 17
|Nanababy
|21
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb 16
|WHO
|3
|New Rapides Parish coliseum
|Feb 11
|Proofreader
|2
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Feb 10
|will morgan
|29
|Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11)
|Feb 8
|Rico555
|194
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC