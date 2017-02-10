G-Rock Climbing takes Shreveport to n...

G-Rock Climbing takes Shreveport to new heights

Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Rock Climbing opened its doors earlier this week in an effort to bring the community together as they reach literally toward new heights. "We didn't know, but there are a lot of climbers in Shreveport and it's been great to start the beginning of developing a climbing community," said co-founder Polo Gonzalez.

