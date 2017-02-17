Friends of slain ex-Shreveporter trying to get her child home
Friends of a slain former Shreveport resident are trying to bring her year-old daughter back to her home state. "God only knows where you would start looking, you know?" said Richard Perry, who knew Mead the past decade from back in her hometown of Warren, Penn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blocked Street parking downtown
|Sun
|Alexadria Resident
|2
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Feb 17
|Nanababy
|21
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb 16
|WHO
|3
|New Rapides Parish coliseum
|Feb 11
|Proofreader
|2
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Feb 10
|will morgan
|29
|Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11)
|Feb 8
|Rico555
|194
|"Two Former Deputies Indicated "
|Feb 3
|JohnnyDee
|6
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC