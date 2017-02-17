Friday vote to decide if students need more college classes to earn TOPS

The Louisiana Board of Regents will decide Friday on whether to raise some requirements for TOPS , according to a draft plan released Monday . If the board approves, students will have to complete 30 credit-hours per year to receive the scholarship -- up from the current 24. However, two other proposals that appeared in a January draft are now off the table: that the Legislature either fund TOPS at a flat amount or award the scholarship in tiers, with freshmen getting their tuition covered at 80 percent, sophomores at 90 percent and upperclassmen in full.

