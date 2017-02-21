Former Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office staffer who cooperated with FBI ...
Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal smiles as he leaves the US District Court in Shreveport, La after he was found not guilty on all of the four counts he was being charged on. Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal smiles as he leaves the US District Court in Shreveport, La after he was found not guilty on all of the four counts he was being charged on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special legislative session
|1 hr
|Bayou Rapides res...
|1
|Blocked Street parking downtown
|Feb 19
|Alexadria Resident
|2
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Feb 17
|Nanababy
|21
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb 16
|WHO
|3
|New Rapides Parish coliseum
|Feb 11
|Proofreader
|2
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Feb 10
|will morgan
|29
|Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11)
|Feb 8
|Rico555
|194
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC