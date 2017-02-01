Former Caddo school board employee charged with felony theft, forgery
The Caddo Parish School Board has issued a statement thanking the anonymous tipster who alerted police to the possible theft of funds from the district by a former school board employee. The former transportation buyer for the school district was arrested Tuesday and charged with unauthorized use of an access card, felony theft, and forgery.
