Fire razes 1 home, damages 2 others on Cross Lake

One home is destroyed and 2 others damaged after a fire sent flames shooting 20 feet into the air in a neighborhood on Cross Lake early Saturday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters from Station 18 were first called to South Lakeshore Dr. and Willow Ridge Drive at 2:26 a.m. From there, it took them 9 minutes to locate the scene of the fire in the 1800 block of Stone Cliff Circle inside the gated community off Willow Ridge Dr. They arrived to find a single-story brick home fully engulfed in flames that were threatening to spread to homes on either side.

