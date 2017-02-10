Fire razes 1 home, damages 2 others o...

Fire razes 1 home, damages 2 others on Cross Lake

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

One home is destroyed and 2 others damaged after a fire sent flames shooting 20 feet into the air in a neighborhood on Cross Lake early Saturday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters from Station 18 were first called to South Lakeshore Dr. and Willow Ridge Drive at 2:26 a.m. From there, it took them 9 minutes to locate the scene of the fire in the 1800 block of Stone Cliff Circle inside the gated community off Willow Ridge Dr. They arrived to find a single-story brick home fully engulfed in flames that were threatening to spread to homes on either side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Rapides Parish coliseum Sat Proofreader 2
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Fri will morgan 29
Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11) Feb 8 Rico555 194
"Two Former Deputies Indicated " Feb 3 JohnnyDee 6
Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11) Feb 2 Chicago Fire 74
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Feb 2 Diamondorange 42
News Former Caddo school board employee charged with... Feb 2 bobsrule99 1
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,800,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC