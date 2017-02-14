Ex-Shreveport hospital chief convicte...

Ex-Shreveport hospital chief convicted of paying kickbacks

22 hrs ago

A federal jury has found a former Shreveport mental health facility administrator guilty of taking part in a kickback scheme. Now the 64-year-old Lafayette resident faces up to five years in prison, then three years on federal supervised release plus a $250,000 fine for each count.

Shreveport, LA

