Ex-law officer, wife wanted in child assault case arrested near Shreveport
The 'armed and dangerous' couple from Smith County, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and tampering with physical evidence, have been arrested near Shreveport, Louisiana. In a statement on Thursday, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said Johnny and Angela Crocker were taken into custody by the Louisiana Marshal's Task Force.
