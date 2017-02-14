Edwards outlines 'less-than-good opti...

Edwards outlines 'less-than-good options' to cover deficit

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Louisiana residents are starting to learn how their governor and lawmakers intend to make up for a $304 million shortfall in the state budget. "We are trying to make the best decision of less-than-good options," said Gov. John Bel Edwards, who just concluded his opening comments to state lawmakers.

