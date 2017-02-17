Eddie Rye Jr. Inducted into Garfield ...

Eddie Rye Jr. Inducted into Garfield Golden Grads Hall of Fame

The Skanner congratulates Eddie Rye Jr. as an inductee of the Golden Grads Hall of Fame 2017. A ceremony will take place on June 3 at the Garfield Golden Grad annual awards luncheon at Garfield High School in Seattle's urban Central District.

