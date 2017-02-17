Eddie Rye Jr. Inducted into Garfield Golden Grads Hall of Fame
The Skanner congratulates Eddie Rye Jr. as an inductee of the Golden Grads Hall of Fame 2017. A ceremony will take place on June 3 at the Garfield Golden Grad annual awards luncheon at Garfield High School in Seattle's urban Central District.
