Does warm winter mean summer will be ...

Does warm winter mean summer will be a scorcher?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

It will go down as the second warmest winter on record in Shreveport, with an average temperature of about 56 degrees. That's about 8 degrees above average.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13) Tue Smilesmile 5
News Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G... Mon doing me 1
News Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10) Feb 25 Davis 39
DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15) Feb 24 Chicago Fire 59
Special legislative session Feb 24 Whaaaaaaaat 2
Blocked Street parking downtown Feb 19 Alexadria Resident 2
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Feb 17 Nanababy 21
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC