Dickey's Barbecue Pit Opens Newest Shreveport Location
Dickey's Barbecue Pit opens their newest Shreveport location this Thursday with a weekend filled with specials on Dickey's delicious, slow-smoked barbecue. On Thursday, February 23, the new location will offer a free Big Yellow Cup with an in-store purchase of $5 or more.
