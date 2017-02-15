Contractor employee struck by pipe rescued from trench in Sunset Acres

A man working to pull up old sewer lines in Sunset Acres had to be rescued from an 18-foot trench Thursday morning after being struck by a falling pipe. According to Shreveport Fire Chief Skip Pinkston, the worker at the bottom of the trench in the 3300 block of Red Bud Ln. when a 24-inch PVC pipe fell in on top of him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.