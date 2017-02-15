Contractor employee struck by pipe re...

Contractor employee struck by pipe rescued from trench in Sunset Acres

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A man working to pull up old sewer lines in Sunset Acres had to be rescued from an 18-foot trench Thursday morning after being struck by a falling pipe. According to Shreveport Fire Chief Skip Pinkston, the worker at the bottom of the trench in the 3300 block of Red Bud Ln. when a 24-inch PVC pipe fell in on top of him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11) 18 hr Rico555 194
"Two Former Deputies Indicated " Feb 3 JohnnyDee 6
Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11) Feb 2 Chicago Fire 74
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Feb 2 Diamondorange 42
News Former Caddo school board employee charged with... Feb 2 bobsrule99 1
Aluminum Factory in Pineville (Jan '16) Feb 1 Nodameen 4
News Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16) Jan 21 AllendaleStrong 3
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,704,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC