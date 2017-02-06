Cedric D. Johnson, 22
Cedric Johnson, 22, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail with one count of armed robbery with the firearm penalty enhancement. Police responded to a call regarding an armed robbery at the Waffle House in the 9200 block of Mansfield Road.
