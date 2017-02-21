cary, orlandthefer, 41

cary, orlandthefer, 41

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Cpl. Marcus Hines with Shreveport police confirms that 41-year-old Orlandthefer Cary has been arrested in connection with the shooting that happened just before 5 p.m. on Trannie Lane . According to police records, Cary was in an argument with the victim at the victim's home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blocked Street parking downtown Feb 19 Alexadria Resident 2
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Feb 17 Nanababy 21
Kasey Barnett Feb 16 WHO 3
New Rapides Parish coliseum Feb 11 Proofreader 2
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Feb 10 will morgan 29
Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11) Feb 8 Rico555 194
"Two Former Deputies Indicated " Feb 3 JohnnyDee 6
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,570 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC