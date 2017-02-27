Caddo animal shelter employee accused of having sex with dog
SHREVEPORT, LA - A Caddo Parish Animal Shelter employee is out on bond after her arrest on a charge of crimes against nature and a former CPAS employee is accused of recording the act on video. According to Shreveport City Jail booking records, 24-year-old Celina Ann Cabrera of Shreveport was arrested Friday after police investigated a report that she had sex with a dog and that she had videos of the act.
