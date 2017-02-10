Byrd student arrested, accused of having gun at school
A teen is facing charges after he was reportedly found with a gun at a Caddo Parish high school Thursday afternoon. Shreveport police were called to C.E. Byrd High School just after noon on a tip in the investigation into the shooting death of 15-year-old Antonio Newsom .
