Byrd student arrested, accused of having gun at school

A teen is facing charges after he was reportedly found with a gun at a Caddo Parish high school Thursday afternoon. Shreveport police were called to C.E. Byrd High School just after noon on a tip in the investigation into the shooting death of 15-year-old Antonio Newsom .

