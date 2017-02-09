BPSO: Teen busted for breaking curfew...

BPSO: Teen busted for breaking curfew at Boardwalk, carrying a weapon

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Bossier City police say there is no truth to the rumors circulating on social media regarding "talk of mass shootings and rioting" at the Louisiana Boardwalk this weekend in the wake of officer-involved shootings and violence at a protest in Dallas. Shots were fired outside the Housing Authority of Bossier City Maintenance Department building on E. 1st Street on Jan. 14. No one was hit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11) Wed Rico555 194
"Two Former Deputies Indicated " Feb 3 JohnnyDee 6
Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11) Feb 2 Chicago Fire 74
any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14) Feb 2 Diamondorange 42
News Former Caddo school board employee charged with... Feb 2 bobsrule99 1
Aluminum Factory in Pineville (Jan '16) Feb 1 Nodameen 4
News Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16) Jan 21 AllendaleStrong 3
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,099 • Total comments across all topics: 278,734,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC