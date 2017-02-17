Bossier City Parkway HS coach who ban...

Bossier City Parkway HS coach who banned Bama is fired: Report

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NOLA.com

David Feaster, the Bossier City Parkway High football coach who has banned Alabama coaches from recruiting on his campus, has been fired according to The Shreveport Times . "Coach Feaster and I do not share the same philosophy or vision for Parkway High School athletics," Parkway principal Waylon Bates said in a written statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) 21 hr Nanababy 21
Blocked Street parking downtown Fri Bayou resident 1
Kasey Barnett Feb 16 WHO 3
New Rapides Parish coliseum Feb 11 Proofreader 2
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Feb 10 will morgan 29
Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11) Feb 8 Rico555 194
"Two Former Deputies Indicated " Feb 3 JohnnyDee 6
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,729 • Total comments across all topics: 278,978,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC