Bossier City man pleads guilty to having child pornography
Authorities say they found more than a million files, most of which involved child pornography, when they analyzed various electronic media seized from a Bossier City residence. Now 42-year-old Travis Eugene Henson faces five to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced June 16 in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.
