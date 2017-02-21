Bossier City man pleads guilty to hav...

Bossier City man pleads guilty to having child pornography

Authorities say they found more than a million files, most of which involved child pornography, when they analyzed various electronic media seized from a Bossier City residence. Now 42-year-old Travis Eugene Henson faces five to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced June 16 in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.

