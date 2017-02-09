Black History Moment: Kim Tolliver
Kim L. Tolliver was promoted Jan. 29, 2016, to chief of communications at Shreveport Fire Department, making her the first African-American and second female in the department's history to hold that position. That puts here in command of and responsible for all aspects of a division that is comprised of three sections - administration, operations and information technology.
