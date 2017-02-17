Baton Rouge just got its first Bitcoi...

Baton Rouge just got its first Bitcoin ATM

Baton Rouge's first ATM for Bitcoin brings a tangible interchange for users of the decentralized, digital currency. But it remains unclear how much of a market exists for Bitcoin in the Baton Rouge area.

