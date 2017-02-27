Audit alleges fraud, says CPSB should have caught it sooner
A report from the Louisiana legislative auditor's office says the Caddo School Board should have detected the alleged fraud sooner. "The School Board's internal controls did not allow the detection of fraud or misappropriation in a timely manner."
