AT 6: Shots fired at Shreveport home
Once police arrived they found shell casings on Alexander Avenue near the home. According to police, the house was struck by gunfire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blocked Street parking downtown
|Feb 19
|Alexadria Resident
|2
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Feb 17
|Nanababy
|21
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb 16
|WHO
|3
|New Rapides Parish coliseum
|Feb 11
|Proofreader
|2
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Feb 10
|will morgan
|29
|Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11)
|Feb 8
|Rico555
|194
|"Two Former Deputies Indicated "
|Feb 3
|JohnnyDee
|6
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC