AT 4: City Council vote on services like Uber coming soon
Council members are set to vote at any moment on whether to allow companies like Uber to take to the city's streets. The council will either adopt, amend, or reject a proposal to amend the city's transportation ordinance that would open the door to "transportation network companies" including services provided by Uber, Lyft and Fare.
