AT 10: Haughton native arrested for CO homicide; victim has Shreveport ties

Haughton native arrested for CO homicide; victim has Shreveport ties

According to a police report, 32-year-old Adam Densmore, who reportedly is from Haughton, was arrested during a traffic stop by Oklahoma Highway Patrol shortly after the discovery of a female body in a suitcase in a Dumpster in Oklahoma. The body has been identified as 25-year-old Ashley Mead.

