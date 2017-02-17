AT 10: Haughton native arrested for CO homicide; victim has Shreveport ties
According to a police report, 32-year-old Adam Densmore, who reportedly is from Haughton, was arrested during a traffic stop by Oklahoma Highway Patrol shortly after the discovery of a female body in a suitcase in a Dumpster in Oklahoma. The body has been identified as 25-year-old Ashley Mead.
