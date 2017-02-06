2 dead following possible murder-suic...

2 dead following possible murder-suicide in Shreveport

It happened just after 9 a.m. in the 3300 block of Bond Drive in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood. At this time, police have just confirmed that a man and a woman were found dead.

