15 displaced by 2-alarm fire in Ledbetter Heights

Four families were forced out of their homes early Thursday morning after fire destroyed one of their homes home and damaged others in Ledbetter heights. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the kitchen of a home in the 900 block of Rear Baker Street, according to Shreveport Fire Chief Skip Pinkston.

