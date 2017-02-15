15 displaced by 2-alarm fire in Ledbetter Heights
Four families were forced out of their homes early Thursday morning after fire destroyed one of their homes home and damaged others in Ledbetter heights. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the kitchen of a home in the 900 block of Rear Baker Street, according to Shreveport Fire Chief Skip Pinkston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapides Parish Narcotics In-House Investigation (Aug '11)
|Wed
|Rico555
|194
|"Two Former Deputies Indicated "
|Feb 3
|JohnnyDee
|6
|Why I can't vote for WIlliam Earl Hilton for Sh... (Aug '11)
|Feb 2
|Chicago Fire
|74
|any jobs that dont drug test (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Diamondorange
|42
|Former Caddo school board employee charged with...
|Feb 2
|bobsrule99
|1
|Aluminum Factory in Pineville (Jan '16)
|Feb 1
|Nodameen
|4
|Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16)
|Jan 21
|AllendaleStrong
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC