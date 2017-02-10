1 arrested, 3 others sought in Decemb...

1 arrested, 3 others sought in December burglary in Shreveport

A man is behind bars and three others are wanted by police after a home invasion last year in Shreveport's Highland-Stoner Hill neighborhood. Shreveport police arrested 27-year-old Damarco Jones after surveillance video linked him and three other unidentified suspects to a burglary in the 400 block of Egan St. Back on Dec. 19, police were called to the home after the resident noticed the front door to his home was kicked in and items were taken from inside.

