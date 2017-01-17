Warm, wet weather could awaken the mosquitoes

"It is because they aren't going to worry about dehydration, and temperatures are up," said Dr. Beverly Burden, an associate professor at LSU-Shreveport. "We haven't had a substantial freeze, so the [female] mosquitoes are going to be out there feeding on blood and the male [mosquitoes] on nectar," Burden said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.