Warm, wet weather could awaken the mosquitoes
"It is because they aren't going to worry about dehydration, and temperatures are up," said Dr. Beverly Burden, an associate professor at LSU-Shreveport. "We haven't had a substantial freeze, so the [female] mosquitoes are going to be out there feeding on blood and the male [mosquitoes] on nectar," Burden said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rubin: 84-mpg Elio's back at Cobo - " and still...
|Wed
|Ruff
|1
|Cleco CEO
|Wed
|Bob Jr
|20
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|Musikologist
|10
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Jan 11
|No name
|20
|Businessman, girlfriend convicted of bankruptcy... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|jennifer
|17
|White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12)
|Jan 9
|Guest
|98
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jan 8
|Mikeal218
|51
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC