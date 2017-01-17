Valvoline Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Time-It Lube
Time-It Lube, based in Shreveport, La., was founded in 1987 and currently employs nearly 200 people. The addition of Time-It Lube will expand the presence of the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM network, currently consisting of more than 1,070 company-owned and franchised stores, in east Texas and represents Valvoline's entry into Louisiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLN.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleco CEO
|12 hr
|Fed Up
|21
|Rubin: 84-mpg Elio's back at Cobo - " and still...
|Wed
|Ruff
|1
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|Musikologist
|10
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Jan 11
|No name
|20
|Businessman, girlfriend convicted of bankruptcy... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|jennifer
|17
|White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12)
|Jan 9
|Guest
|98
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jan 8
|Mikeal218
|51
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC