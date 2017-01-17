Valvoline Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Time-It Lube

Time-It Lube, based in Shreveport, La., was founded in 1987 and currently employs nearly 200 people. The addition of Time-It Lube will expand the presence of the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM network, currently consisting of more than 1,070 company-owned and franchised stores, in east Texas and represents Valvoline's entry into Louisiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLN.