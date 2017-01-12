Unseasonable temps bring premature blooms more vulnerable to damage
With temperatures like these, some plants don't know it's not actually Spring just yet. You would not know it was January by walking outside this weekend and neither do some plants that are blooming out of season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleco CEO
|3 hr
|Alexadria Resident
|17
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|Musikologist
|10
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Jan 11
|No name
|20
|Businessman, girlfriend convicted of bankruptcy... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|jennifer
|17
|White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12)
|Jan 9
|Guest
|98
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jan 8
|Mikeal218
|51
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Jan 5
|Rod Vill
|28
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC