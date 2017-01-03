Traffic Alert: LaDOTD reopens I-49 in...

Traffic Alert: LaDOTD reopens I-49 in Caddo; part of Us 80 in Bienville closed

As a precaution, LaDOTD closed north- and southbound Interstate 49 between Louisiana Highway 1 at Shreveport and the Arkansas line for less than 5 hours this evening. It was reopened at 7:49 p.m. In particular, the state highway department reports, the bridge is closed between Taylor Church and Pete Lyons roads 2 miles west of the Gibsland area.

