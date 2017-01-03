Traffic Alert: la Dotd closing I-49N ...

Traffic Alert: la Dotd closing I-49N in Caddo Parish from Ar line to Us 1

13 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

The DOTD is in the process of closing I-49 north in both directions in Caddo Parish from the Arkansas line to US 1 in Shreveport due to inclement weather conditions. DOTD's emergency personnel will continue to monitor upcoming weather situations and will scout the area for safety on the roadways.

