Traffic Alert: la Dotd closing I-49N in Caddo Parish from Ar line to Us 1
The DOTD is in the process of closing I-49 north in both directions in Caddo Parish from the Arkansas line to US 1 in Shreveport due to inclement weather conditions. DOTD's emergency personnel will continue to monitor upcoming weather situations and will scout the area for safety on the roadways.
