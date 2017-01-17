Traffic Alert: I-220 remains closed at N. Market after tanker truck wreck
Clean-up after a tanker truck carrying sulfuric acid overturned on North Market St. at Interstate 220 early Thursday morning is expected to take hours to clear. While police have said the tanker is not believed to be leaking, a team has been called in to check to make sure.
