Suspect in Tuscaloosa hostage situation in custody

UA warns those on-campus to stay inside as hostage situation con - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports Live video from WBRC FOX6 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When we're not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.