SPD investigating shooting in Sunset ...

SPD investigating shooting in Sunset Acres

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Police say it happened after 1:30 a.m. Police responded to a call in the 3100 block of Lancaster Street between W. Canal Boulevard and Jewella Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) 29 min Rod Vill 28
Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol... Tue CenLaGent 1
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) Tue Real 14
Alexandria Black Attorneys Mon Eric 2
Cleco CEO Jan 2 Luke Cage 9
Swinger club (Jul '13) Jan 1 Rick and ruth 50
RPSO Rat List (Nov '11) Dec 28 Bigp 51
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,528 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,884

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC