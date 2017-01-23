Shreveport surgeons remove rare tumor from girl's face
"The transformation in the child's appearance is remarkable," says a statement about the procedure, which surgeons deemed a success. The child's journey of thousands of miles from Brazil to the United States for treatment began with Dr. Celso Palmieri, an assistant professor of oral and maxillofacial surgery at LSU Health-Shreveport .
