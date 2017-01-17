Shreveport police release images of s...

Shreveport police release images of suspected bank robber

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The bank teller told police a man walked up to the window with a note indicating he was armed and demanding money, but the teller never saw a gun. The man got away with an unknown amount of money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rubin: 84-mpg Elio's back at Cobo - " and still... Wed Ruff 1
Cleco CEO Wed Bob Jr 20
Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14) Jan 13 Musikologist 10
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Jan 11 No name 20
News Businessman, girlfriend convicted of bankruptcy... (Sep '12) Jan 10 jennifer 17
News White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12) Jan 9 Guest 98
Swinger club (Jul '13) Jan 8 Mikeal218 51
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,086 • Total comments across all topics: 278,049,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC