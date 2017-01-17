Shreveport man sentenced to 25 years ...

Shreveport man sentenced to 25 years for fatal shooting of 13-year-old

Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy during an Easter weekend gathering at Hattie Perry Park. Antonious Terrelle Cawthorne, 20, entered the plea to avoid the case going to trial, according to a news release from the Caddo District Attorney's Office.

