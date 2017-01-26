Shreveport man gets life in prison for murder of Haughton woman found in stolen truck
Amanda Collins, 33, was found dead inside a truck off of Hwy 157 in May 2015. Amanda Collins was found shot to death inside a stolen truck in the middle of a muddy field off of Highway 157 in Haughton in May 2015.
