Shreveport man charged with murder in death of 11-month-old boy
A Shreveport man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of an 11-month-old boy. Police say officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Earl Street around 10:30 Monday morning, where the child was discovered not breathing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Wed
|No name
|20
|Businessman, girlfriend convicted of bankruptcy... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|jennifer
|17
|White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12)
|Jan 9
|Guest
|98
|Cleco CEO
|Jan 9
|Luke Cage
|15
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jan 8
|Mikeal218
|51
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Jan 5
|Rod Vill
|28
|Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol...
|Jan 3
|CenLaGent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC