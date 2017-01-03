Shreveport council OKs raising constr...

Shreveport council OKs raising construction flood elevation

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Council members unanimously passed a measure Jan. 10 that requires all buildings in the Red River Special Flood Hazard Area to be built 1.5 feet higher than the high-water mark recorded during the 2015 flood. The ordinance does not impact existing homes and other buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Businessman, girlfriend convicted of bankruptcy... (Sep '12) Tue jennifer 17
News White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12) Mon Guest 98
Cleco CEO Mon Luke Cage 15
Swinger club (Jul '13) Jan 8 Mikeal218 51
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Jan 5 Rod Vill 28
Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol... Jan 3 CenLaGent 1
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) Jan 3 Real 14
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,815,310

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC