Shooting wounds 2; ambulance takes 1 to hospital
A female was wounded in her side and a male minor was grazed by a bullet during a shooting the evening of Jan. 29 on Clarke Boulevard in Shreveport, police say. It happened in the 3300 block of Clarke Boulevard between Avon Avenue and Alto Vista Street.
