Search on for suspect who knocked on door, shot and killed resident
Shreveport police have identified the man they believe knocked on the door of a Woodlawn Terrace apartment Thursday night and fatally shot the man who answered. 21-year-old Arriaus Taylor Jr., 21, is now wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Tellmell Leon Lyons.
