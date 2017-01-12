Search on for suspect who knocked on ...

Search on for suspect who knocked on door, shot and killed resident

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Shreveport police have identified the man they believe knocked on the door of a Woodlawn Terrace apartment Thursday night and fatally shot the man who answered. 21-year-old Arriaus Taylor Jr., 21, is now wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Tellmell Leon Lyons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleco CEO 14 hr Bob Jr 16
Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14) Fri Musikologist 10
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Jan 11 No name 20
News Businessman, girlfriend convicted of bankruptcy... (Sep '12) Jan 10 jennifer 17
News White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12) Jan 9 Guest 98
Swinger club (Jul '13) Jan 8 Mikeal218 51
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Jan 5 Rod Vill 28
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,581 • Total comments across all topics: 277,913,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC